$0.68 EPS Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,455,000 after purchasing an additional 402,875 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,667,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,548,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 806,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,585,000 after acquiring an additional 182,694 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

