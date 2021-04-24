$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Ecolab posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,042. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

