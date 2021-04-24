-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 210%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.09) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. 133,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $58.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,856,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

