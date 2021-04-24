0x (ZRX) Price Down 31% This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. 0x has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $117.46 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0x has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0x Coin Profile

ZRX is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

