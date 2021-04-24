0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $498,194.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001251 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $498,194.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00063380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00056526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00091434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.98 or 0.00646410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.82 or 0.07856580 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.