$1.01 EPS Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Air Lease reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,873. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,123.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 88,254 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 27.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 155,985 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

