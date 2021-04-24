$1.04 EPS Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.93 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

