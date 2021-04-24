$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $869.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.50.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 882,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,505,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $358.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $190.55 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.50.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.