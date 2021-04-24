$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.06. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.16. 36,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,406. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $768.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.