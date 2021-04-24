$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.77 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Celanese by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,409,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $157.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $159.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

