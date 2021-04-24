$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

NYSE:ROP opened at $434.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $304.55 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,874,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,679,000 after purchasing an additional 86,935 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

