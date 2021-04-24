$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.54. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

Shares of BXP opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

