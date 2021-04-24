$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to post sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $168.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,687,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,343,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $184,465,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

