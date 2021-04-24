$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Waters reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $306.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.70 and a 200 day moving average of $256.06. Waters has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $309.65.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

