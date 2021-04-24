10,100 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in STERIS by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.40.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $214.82. The stock had a trading volume of 617,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,667. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.22. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $138.66 and a 1 year high of $215.47.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

