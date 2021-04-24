$108.87 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report $108.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $281.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $739.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $702.65 million to $784.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AHT stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $194.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,885,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 360,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

