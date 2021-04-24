$11.01 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce sales of $11.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.42 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $13.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $49.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.27 billion to $51.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $43.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $45.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.95.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,035,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $339.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

