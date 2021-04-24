11,353 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,353 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $106.40.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.35.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.