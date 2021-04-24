$116.12 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce sales of $116.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.90 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $105.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $535.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.50 million to $549.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $637.43 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $677.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

PCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

