12Ships Achieves Market Cap of $140.71 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $140.71 million and approximately $1,992.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00063380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00056526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00091434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.98 or 0.00646410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.82 or 0.07856580 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships is a coin. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

