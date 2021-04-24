1,311,576 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,311,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,704,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 10.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,523 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 147,615 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.