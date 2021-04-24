13,990 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.00.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,581 shares of company stock worth $16,926,020. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.00. 409,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,257. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 171.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

