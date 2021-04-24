$15.50 EPS Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report earnings of $15.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.47 to $18.02. Alphabet posted earnings of $9.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $69.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.88 to $77.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $82.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $66.96 to $100.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,306.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,877.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.