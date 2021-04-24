161,632 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Altimmune at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

