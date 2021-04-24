$162.98 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post sales of $162.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.30 million and the highest is $164.66 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $171.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $677.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.50 million to $692.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $720.28 million, with estimates ranging from $706.80 million to $733.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSII. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $749.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,326,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

