16,562 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after purchasing an additional 925,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after buying an additional 395,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Elastic by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,125,000 after acquiring an additional 111,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Elastic by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after acquiring an additional 93,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,899. Elastic has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $176.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.18. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock worth $17,628,196 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

