$173.13 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report $173.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.10 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $129.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $699.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.20 million to $709.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $744.55 million, with estimates ranging from $736.46 million to $756.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

