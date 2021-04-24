$18.28 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to announce sales of $18.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.22 billion and the highest is $18.39 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $18.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.81 billion to $74.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.54 billion to $76.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $142.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.37. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $144.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.