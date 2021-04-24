$18.28 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to announce sales of $18.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.22 billion and the highest is $18.39 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $18.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.81 billion to $74.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.54 billion to $76.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $142.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.37. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $144.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.