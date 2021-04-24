18,000 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,035,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $55,723,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after acquiring an additional 152,367 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,093 shares of company stock worth $15,102,802 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.05. 294,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,278. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.92. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.98 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.18.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

