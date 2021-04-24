$182.16 Million in Sales Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to announce $182.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.38 million to $182.94 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $189.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $735.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $727.31 million to $742.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $749.32 million, with estimates ranging from $726.42 million to $772.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $36.18 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 860,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 97,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

