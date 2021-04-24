$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH opened at $68.80 on Friday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

