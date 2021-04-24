$2.77 EPS Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $11.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $12.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $14.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.21.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,653,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $217.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.06 and its 200-day moving average is $222.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

