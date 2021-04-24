$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Aramark posted sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $12.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $16.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 125,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Aramark by 168.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,285 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Aramark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

