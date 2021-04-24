$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post $200,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180,000.00 to $210,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $970,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $9.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,271,746.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 7,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $333,631.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 279.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anterix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after buying an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

