$204.74 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce sales of $204.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.18 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $231.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $859.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $835.20 million to $903.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $926.56 million, with estimates ranging from $868.60 million to $981.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $109.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.