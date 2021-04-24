$205.04 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report $205.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $62.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 230.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $811.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $837.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $860.07 million, with estimates ranging from $839.29 million to $882.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

In other news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $252,902.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 964,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,239,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 526,848 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXL opened at $38.12 on Friday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.