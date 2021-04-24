20,782 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,438,000. MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

