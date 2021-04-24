$209.52 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $209.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.82 million to $212.30 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $204.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $865.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $842.83 million to $893.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $892.13 million, with estimates ranging from $859.65 million to $966.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million.

VCTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

