$21.91 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will post $21.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.90 million and the highest is $21.92 million. Identiv posted sales of $18.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $100.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.05 million to $101.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $122.82 million, with estimates ranging from $116.24 million to $129.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.00 million, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Identiv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Identiv by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Identiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.