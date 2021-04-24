21,764 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. WestRock accounts for approximately 0.9% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

