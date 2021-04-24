22,000 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $94.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,876. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,177.90 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average is $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.