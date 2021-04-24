$24.18 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report $24.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the lowest is $22.15 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $51.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $103.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $109.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.00 million, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $133.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

RWT stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

