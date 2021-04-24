$24.56 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post sales of $24.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the highest is $28.33 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $49.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $200.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.08 million to $229.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $301.83 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $312.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 135,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 113.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 450,931 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EB opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

