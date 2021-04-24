24,219 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.4% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,240,680 shares of company stock worth $509,718,438 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.32.

NYSE CHWY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.59. 2,941,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,306. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.41 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.