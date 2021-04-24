24,530 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of La-Z-Boy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

LZB stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

