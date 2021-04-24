$249.80 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report sales of $249.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.69 million and the highest is $250.90 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $218.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 122,673 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $4,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

