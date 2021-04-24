256,884 Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 256,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.45% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

In related news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

