258,744 Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 258,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,156,000. Norges Bank owned 1.74% of Safety Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 612.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $95,030.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $347,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT opened at $83.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $235.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.