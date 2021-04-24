27,537 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of LCI Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $732,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $629,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in LCI Industries by 38.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $146.97 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $154.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.81 and a 200 day moving average of $132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,063 shares of company stock worth $995,768 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

