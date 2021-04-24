278,726 Shares in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 278,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.37% of LiveXLive Media at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIVX. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 32,410 shares of company stock worth $130,860 in the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveXLive Media stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

